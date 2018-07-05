Mastering the private home market takes research

"A lot of people don't talk to the neighbours and ask them things like has there been repair trucks to the house because (sellers) won't tell you if something went wrong or leaked, but neighbours might be more honest," he said.

Neighbours will also be able to raise other red flags, including whether the seller was leaving due to conflicts with neighbours or if the property was used for a drug operation or other crime.

Weisleder recommends using that information, along with comparable homes' selling prices, walking scores available online and the sales history of your home — which you can usually find at city hall — to help guide your offer.

Real estate lawyer Alan Silverstein said fewer than five per cent of the contracts he handles in a year involve a private home, which many believe can cut costs because the seller isn't paying commission to an agent.

But how much you save — if you even save at all — is really dependent on the home's pricing, even in a market like Toronto's, which has been recently mellowing, he warned.

To get a handle on the market, he suggests retaining a handful of professionals as soon as you start browsing private homes because the quick nature of private transactions can easily frustrate unsavvy buyers.

"Most people think first and act later," he said. "The time to go arranging with a lawyer, getting fees, contact a home inspector and check on their availability and get pre-approved for a mortgage is not when you're in the marketplace. It is well before."

Silverstein, Weisleder and White advise private homebuyers against making a purchase without requiring a successful home inspection, or without consulting someone who can review your contract and answer any questions you may have.

"You really need an independent third-party that can guide you," Weisleder said. "Buying a house is a very emotional decision and I have seen (people), who try to do it privately, and end up nervous wrecks by the end of it."

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press