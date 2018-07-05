LGBTQ advocate 'unsurprised' by vandalism of Kitchener crosswalk

For the second time in just over a month, a new rainbow crosswalk in the region appears to have been vandalized, and Spectrum's Cait Glasson isn't surprised in the least.

"Never underestimate the ingenuity of people who want to do something rotten," said Glasson, president of the LGBQT advocates in the region.

The crosswalk, which lies at the intersection of Joseph Street and Gaukel Street, adjacent to Victoria Park and the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener, has been smeared with a black liquid. Glasson says the crosswalk was built in a certain way so that the material would be tougher to vandalize as well.

"I'm completely unsurprised, I honestly expected it long before this," said Glasson. "At the same time, I’m kind of; not glad this happened, but certainly, I can see an upside to the fact that it happened in that it points out the kind of daily low-level homophobia that we have to deal with, even today, in this region."

“I know a lot people who for instance, are not out at work, or are not out if they go to the hospital, or things like that because they know they may well have to deal with that kind of homophobia, and its just not worth having to deal with."

At the beginning of June, Waterloo's rainbow crosswalk was marred with a large black streak from a vehicle's "burnout," just a day after it was unveiled. Kitchener's crosswalk was unveiled on May 29.

Various people, through social media and letters to the editor, claimed that it was not an act of vandalism, but a vehicle that had to stop suddenly, leaving the large black streak. Glasson doesn't buy it.

“I would say it stretches credulity to think that somebody might have spoiled something such that it just happened to start at beginning of the crosswalk and just happened to end at the end," Glasson said in regards to anyone who thinks the spill might have been an accident.

“I can see people wanting to try and say that, but realistically, come on.”

The new crossing was a joint initiative led by Spectrum, K-W Counselling Services' OK2BME program, and tri-pride.