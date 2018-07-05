Toronto stocks down at late morning

TORONTO — Energy stocks weighed on Canada's main stock index, which was lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets edged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 55.30 points to 16,249.42, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.82 points to 24,192.64. The S&P 500 index was up 4.07 points to 2,717.29 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 17.76 points to 7,520.43.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.13 cents US, up from an average value of 76.09 cents US on Wednesday.