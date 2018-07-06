Homes prices up, sales down in Kitchener-Waterloo

The local housing market in Waterloo Region still appears to be favouring sellers this summer.

For the month of June, the average sale price of all residential properties rose 5.2 per cent compared to the same month last year, whereas the total number of properties sold dropped by 15.6 per cent, from 716 to 604.

"This is a good time to sell as demand remains strong and very competitive within some price ranges," said Tony Schmidt, Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) president, in the association's monthly market update.

"The mortgage stress-test is certainly impacting some buyers which has made some price ranges of homes even more competitive," Schmidt said.

The number of properties sold in June were also down 12.8 per cent compared to May, and on a year-to-date basis there have been 3,096 home sales during the first half of the year, a decrease of 19.1 per cent.

But after two consecutive years of "extraordinary activity" where we saw home sales exceeding 700 units in June, some normality has returned to the market, said Schmidt, who noted that the approximately 600 units that sold last month is in line with the 10-year average for June.

Despite a tighter market this year, he said it's still a good time for buyers as well.

"I think we've been traditionally a little undervalued and even with the past two years of feverish activity, Waterloo Region remains an attractive area to live and homes here will remain a good investment over the long-haul."

By the numbers:

• Residential sales in June included 365 detached (down 21.2 per cent compared to June 2017), and 151 condominium units (up 6.3 per cent) which includes any property regardless of style (i.e. semis, townhomes, apartment, detached, etc.). Sales also included 38 semi-detached homes (down 29.6 per cent) and 43 freehold townhouses (down 15.7 per cent).