Canadian student arrested in West Bank, mother says

JERUSALEM, Palestinian Territory — The mother of a Toronto university student says her daughter was one of three foreigners arrested Thursday morning by Israeli forces for protesting the demolition of a Palestinian-Bedouin village in the West Bank.

Karen Rodman says she and her 21-year-old daughter, Michaela Lavis, have been doing humanitarian work in the West Bank since late May.

Rodman says her daughter, who is about to enter her fourth year at Ryerson University's Child and Youth Care program, has been volunteering with the Defence for Children International-Palestine and working with an occupational therapist who provides support to children with special needs.

In a telephone interview from East Jerusalem, Rodman says her daughter was involved in a stand in at the village of Khan al-Ahmar when Israeli forces arrested Lavis, as well as a U.S. and U.K. national.