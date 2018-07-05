Man in birthday suit drives Canada Post truck

CALGARY — It was a clothes call for Calgary police on Wednesday when a report came in about a naked man driving a Canada Post truck.

Duty Insp. Ryan Jepson says officers were told just before 5 p.m. about the truck driving the wrong way down a street.

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window.

Jepson says the truck was seen a short time later on a major Calgary thoroughfare where it hit between six and 10 vehicles.