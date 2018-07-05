Search on for 2 swimmers in Lake of the Woods

KENORA, Ont. — Provincial police say a search is on for two swimmers missing on Lake of the Woods.
Police say they received a report Thursday afternoon about two swimmers in distress in the water at McLeod Park in Kenora, Ont.
OPP say Kenora EMS, Kenora Fire and Kenora Search and Rescue are assisting with the search.
They say the missing swimmers are believed to male.
By The Canadian Press
