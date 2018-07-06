Engagement, tall towers top-of-mind for Kitchener's downtown candidates

Meier, whose family goes back decades in the area, said he remembers well the community rallies to save the Brubaker neighbourhood when it was being overrun by crack houses. While he's encouraged by recent job growth and residential development, he said highrise towers do change the landscape, feel and culture of established neighbourhoods.

"I know we need to grow, but it's going to be concerning if they're looking at bulldozing neighbourhoods for the purpose of putting up a huge highrise," he said.

Melissa Bowman, one of two candidates registered to run in Ward 9, echoes Meier's sentiment and said residents are discouraged because they feel their opinions aren't being heard.

"I think that's problematic … but I think there's also the realization that our city is changing and growth is inevitable, so it's about how we ensure the processes are inclusive and engaging to all residents," she said.

Bowman, 41, said she hopes to offer a fresh perspective. She's a daycare teacher by day and is also married to a teacher. After coming to the area for post-secondary school, she's remained a resident of Waterloo Region for most her adult life, the last nine years in the Victoria Park neighbourhood.

Bowman currently serves as chair of the local neighbourhood association and previously served as a member of the city's project team for the Love My Hood neighbour strategy.

"I feel like I'm a consensus builder and when your involved in neighbourhood work you're dealing with diverse opinions," she said. "One of my roles is creating connections, finding common ground and coming up with creative solutions."

Bowman believes an inclusive city is one that everyone can get around in and was disappointed with council's recent decision to backtrack on pilot programs for municipal sidewalk clearing this winter.

Current Ward 9 Coun. Frank Etherington said he was reluctant to make false promises. He hasn't declared his intent to run in the election this fall, however Debbie Chapman, who lost to him by just one vote in the 2010 election, said she's already looking forward to a rematch.

Raised in Kitchener, Chapman, 61, has a PhD in political science from Western University and teaches political science and global studies part time at Wilfrid Laurier University.

She's a married mother of two adult children, and formerly served as the president of the Cherry Park Neighbourhood Association.

She concurs that one of biggest issues is community engagement and citizen participation in the political process. Public consultation with bulletin boards and checking off what picture you like the best isn't community engagement, Chapman said.

"The way it's done now, it's done behind closed doors. It's not transparent, and then it's presented to us."

She said residents and developers need to sit down at the same table with decision makers and that the city needs to do a better job of reaching out to community groups across Kitchener, not just its own advisory committees.

She takes issue with statements made by some council members that the city needs to be careful how it treats developers, so as not to push them away.

"There's enough competition out there, and I don't think we have to be afraid of hurting somebody," she said, adding that there are already ample loopholes for developers to work with.

She said it's imperative that the next council ensures community space with new downtown developments, as many local groups are without places to gather and hold events.

Chapman has volunteered with numerous local organizations and committees, including the city's advisory committee for cycling and trails, an area where many gains have been made in recent years.

"But there's lots more work to be done," she said.

The last day for candidates to register in July 27. Ontario municipal elections will be held Oct. 22.