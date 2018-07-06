Man charged after multiple collisions

LONDON, Ont. — Police say a London, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly causing more than $20,000 damage in multiple collisions.
Investigators say a vehicle skidded out of control at high speed on Thursday night, hitting two traffic signs and a fence before coming to a stop after striking a hydro box.
It's alleged the driver ran from the scene, but a number of witnesses called police while another caught the man and held him until officers arrived.
Damage to the signs, fence, hydro box and the vehicle is estimated at $20,800.
A 46-year-old London man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The accused is to appear in court on Aug. 2.
By The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. — Police say a London, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly causing more than $20,000 damage in multiple collisions.
Investigators say a vehicle skidded out of control at high speed on Thursday night, hitting two traffic signs and a fence before coming to a stop after striking a hydro box.
It's alleged the driver ran from the scene, but a number of witnesses called police while another caught the man and held him until officers arrived.
Damage to the signs, fence, hydro box and the vehicle is estimated at $20,800.
A 46-year-old London man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The accused is to appear in court on Aug. 2.
By The Canadian Press
LONDON, Ont. — Police say a London, Ont., man is facing charges after allegedly causing more than $20,000 damage in multiple collisions.
Investigators say a vehicle skidded out of control at high speed on Thursday night, hitting two traffic signs and a fence before coming to a stop after striking a hydro box.
It's alleged the driver ran from the scene, but a number of witnesses called police while another caught the man and held him until officers arrived.
Damage to the signs, fence, hydro box and the vehicle is estimated at $20,800.
A 46-year-old London man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The accused is to appear in court on Aug. 2.
By The Canadian Press