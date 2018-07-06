2nd man faces murder charge in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a second man is facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting last month.

Police say the body of 41-year-old Brent Young was found at a home in downtown Toronto when officers responded to a call early on June 25.

A 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested on June 28 and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say a 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and also charged with first-degree murder.