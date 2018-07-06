2nd man faces murder charge in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a second man is facing a murder charge in a fatal shooting last month.
Police say the body of 41-year-old Brent Young was found at a home in downtown Toronto when officers responded to a call early on June 25.
A 26-year-old Toronto man was arrested on June 28 and charged with first-degree murder.
Police say a 39-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and also charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen either of the accused between the evening of June 24 and the morning of June 25 to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
