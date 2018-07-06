Desire2Learn founder honoured by Canada's Governor General

More than 19 years after Desire2Learn was started, the founder has been honoured for his achievements on the national stage.

John Allan Baker was honoured by Canada’s Governor General, Julie Payette, for founding the Waterloo company that has grown into a world-leader in education software.

Baker received the Meritorious Service Cross award, presented by Payette, on Friday, July 6 at the Citadelle of Québec in Québec City, where the Governor General sometimes stays in residence.

“It’s quite an honour. For me, it came as a surprise to get the phone call,” said Baker prior to receiving the award. “Then, obviously, I'm very proud to not only represent the work that I’ve done, but also the work that many of the folks on my team have helped support over the years.”

Baker was one of 23 recipients to receive the honours, which are awarded for excellence, courage, or exceptional dedication. The four different categories include the Order of Merit of the Police Forces, the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers and, of course, the Meritorious Service Cross (Civil Division), which Baker received.

The 41-year-old graduate of the system designs engineering program at Waterloo founded D2L when he was a third-year student at the school, and has been “working on transforming how the world learns for 19 years now.”

“I was focused on one challenge, which is, ‘What is the most important problem that I can solve that would have the biggest impact in the world?’ I couldn’t think of anything bigger than transforming the way the world learns,” said Baker. “Learning has this amazing ripple effect, if you will, not only does it impact the individuals through time, it can impact multiple different generations.”

D2L is also used in health care, government, the enterprise sector, and has offices across the globe. Their products reach millions across the world.

“For me, I still don’t think there’s a bigger problem to solve. Learning is at the corner of many challenges we faces humanity,” said Baker, who was born in Newfoundland. “I’m very proud of the work we’re doing to improve the education and corporate learning experiences all over the world for schools, universities and companies globally.

“The credit really goes to our team we’ve built over the years to build relationships we have globally, very proud of the folks that work at D2L.”