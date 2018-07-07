CTV serves statement of defence to Patrick Brown

TORONTO — Lawyers for CTV News say the network did nothing wrong in reporting allegations of sexual misconduct against the former leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party.

In a statement of defence served to Patrick Brown, CTV denies allegations laid out in a defamation lawsuit the former Tory leader launched in April. The statement was first published by Canadaland.

In his statement of claim, Brown alleges the network and several journalists involved in the story acted maliciously and irresponsibly in publishing what he characterizes as false accusations brought forward by two women.

Lawyers for CTV deny those allegations and say Brown is not entitled to the $8 million in damages he is seeking.