Kensington Market shooting victim identified

TORONTO — Police in Toronto have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the city's bustling Kensington Market neighbourhood as 19-year-old Marcel Teme.

He was among four people shot last Sunday night in the area west of the downtown core.

The other three survived, but police say Teme succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there were many people in the area at the time of the shooting, and they're urging any witnesses to come forward.