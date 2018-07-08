Americans protest Canadian toxins in river

"High selenium concentrations are resulting in deformities and reproductive failure in trout and increasing fish mortality of up to 50 per cent in some portions of the Elk and Fording watersheds," the letter says.

Things are getting worse, said Erin Sexton, a researcher at the University of Montana. Elk River stations near the mines are reporting levels 50 times what's recommended for aquatic health. Near the city of Fernie, B.C., readings are 10 times that level.

"The levels of selenium in the Elk are astronomical," said Sexton.

Commission spokeswoman Sarah Lobrichon said the report is still being reviewed by commissioners on both sides.

"They're in deliberations to consider how this new information ... can complement the work of the advisory board."

Until all agree, the report won't go to either government, Lobrichon said.

The Americans say the delay is deliberate.

"Our Canadian colleagues prefer an earlier version of the report that is weak on addressing the recently defined impacts of selenium," the letter says.

Teck built a water treatment plant in 2014, but its operation has been intermittent and it is currently closed. It was converting selenium into a form more easily absorbed by plants and animals.

Teck Resources said in a statement that it does extensive water testing. It said selenium levels "are appropriate and protective of aquatic life" and that fish populations haven't been affected.

The company said it's following a water quality plan and will spend up to $900 million over the next five years on new treatment plants.

The mines employ 4,000 workers.

An Environment Canada spokesman said new coal mine regulations are coming for toxins such as selenium.

Mark Johnson said Teck was fined $1.4 million in 2017 over selenium discharges. The company is being investigated for further violations.

"Nobody's happy that there's selenium in excess of water quality guidelines," said Douglas Hill of B.C.'s Environment Department. "But we're reasonably satisfied that Teck's making best efforts to address the problem."

Hill said Teck is obliged to stabilize selenium levels by the end of the decade. After that, levels are to start dropping.

Adapting existing technology to the large area and rugged landscape of Teck's operations is challenging, said Hill.

"It's not like they can go to Canadian Tire and buy this stuff."

Sexton said selenium in some fish from the Koocanusa increased 20 to 70 per cent between 2008 and 2013. Montana officials surveyed fish in March for a five-year update.

"Most people anticipate there's going to be another jump," Sexton said.

The letter says selenium will continue to leach into rivers and groundwater for centuries if no solution is found.

"It's financial, it's economic, but to me it's a poor choice to keep placing waste rock every day in that watershed and creating more surface area to leach into the river," said Sexton.

"There's not a consideration being made for the fish, the water or the people downstream."

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press