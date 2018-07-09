Restaurant Brands names Duncan Fulton as CCO

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, has named Duncan Fulton as its chief corporate officer, effective immediately.

Fulton was president of Canadian Tire's FGL Sports Ltd. group until earlier this year where had previously served as senior vice-president for communications.

He also brings a wealth of political experience. Fulton served as an adviser and spokesman for former prime minister Jean Chretien.

Fulton joins RBI as the company faces a number of issues.

RBI has been fighting with disgruntled Tim Hortons franchisees on several fronts including the alleged misuse of a national advertising fund and a $700-million renovation plan to spruce up restaurants.

The Great White North Franchisee Association, a group that claims to represent about half of Canada's Tim Hortons franchisees also wrote to Ottawa earlier this year, alleging that RBI failed to live up to promises made under the Investment Canada Act in 2014.

RBI chief executive Daniel Schwartz said Fulton brings an "impressive track record."

"His skills as a brand leader, digital innovator, communicator and his experience running a retail network and working closely with franchisees will be of great benefit to RBI and our growth agenda in the coming years," Schwartz said in a statement.

"Duncan is also a well-known Canadian executive who will play an important role with our Tim Hortons executive team, in addition to his roles working with the teams at Burger King and Popeyes around the world."

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR)