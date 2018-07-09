Genetic test can predict risk of leukemia: study

"So what we had done was we had captured pre-leukemia, we had captured the idea that there is a stem cell that has picked up a mutation and it can sit there presumably for some period of time and start to take over the blood before you actually get leukemia," Dick explained in an interview.

"It predicted that if we sampled the general population, we might be able to find individuals who are at risk for developing leukemia long before they actually have leukemia," he said.

To conduct the study, the scientists turned to a European research project that had enrolled 550,000 people and followed them for about 20 years, looking for health and lifestyle factors that might be associated with the development of different types of cancer.

Dick and his colleagues looked at data from about 100 participants who had developed AML six to 10 years after enrolment in the European study, comparing their information with 400 aged-matched subjects who did not develop the disease.

Using a specialized gene-sequencing tool they had developed, the team analyzed all 500 participants' blood samples looking for the most common genes known to be altered in AML.

They found the blood system had begun picking up mutations years before a diagnosis of leukemia, a finding that enabled the team to predict with "very high accuracy" who had been at risk of developing the disease.

"What the data show is the disease has had a long evolution and our normal stem cells are the reservoir in which this evolution happens," said Dick. "This is giving us huge insight into the mechanism of how leukemia develops from within a normal stem cell and the pathway that it takes."

He said using the predictive test in the general population would offer a "remarkable opportunity" to pinpoint those at high risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia, giving researchers a 10-year window to possibly intervene.

"Maybe we can block these pre-leukemic stem cells from progressing," Dick suggested, noting that there are drugs that target some genes implicated in AML.

"We might want to consider clinical trials where we put people on ... (such) drugs, not to kill pre-leukemic stem cells but to prevent them from progressing," he said.

"So it's an opportunity not for curing people, but actually preventing the disease."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press