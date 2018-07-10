NATO to reinforce Russian threat to Trump: PM

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump will face anti-Russian solidarity around the NATO table on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 29-country military summit, Trump said Tuesday that Putin is less of a problem for him than under spending NATO allies, and the EU's pending Brexit breakup with the U.K.

Trudeau says the NATO "table" remains united in its view that Russia is creating significant problems in the world.

He says the NATO alliance, built on a view of shared democratic values, is as relevant now as it was when it was created to counter the then Soviet Union, following the Second World War.