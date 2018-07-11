Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.5%

Poloz stressed the bank will continue with its gradual, data-dependent approach as it moves towards its neutral rate, which his team has pegged between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent.

Along the way, the bank will have to keep close watch on another trade-related unknown that many believe would inflict far more damage on the economy: U.S. duties on the automotive sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on the auto sector, which is made up of highly integrated, cross-border supply chains. The Bank of Canada warned that auto levies would have "large impacts on investment and employment."

The bank, however, didn't quantify the possible effects of auto tariffs on Wednesday.

For one, Poloz said the bank can't make policy decisions based on "hypothetical scenarios." He added that the unknowns around trade could also include positive developments such as the successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement over the coming months.

"We need to base our decision on what we actually know," he said.

Poloz also argued it should be clear that interest rate adjustments are "ill-suited" to counteract all the effects of protectionist measures, given how these trade actions affect multiple areas of the economy.

In addition to tariffs, Canadian businesses must also contend with the uncertainty surrounding the stalled talks on NAFTA's renegotiation.

Outside the country, the Bank of Canada has its eye on how widening global trade disputes, including an intensifying battle between the U.S. and China, will affect the world's economy. It warns that "escalating trade tensions pose considerable risks to the outlook" at the global level.

Even with the trade issues, the Bank of Canada is predicting slightly stronger growth for Canada over the next couple of years, according to updated projections released Wednesday in its quarterly monetary policy report.

It expects real gross domestic product to grow 2.2 per cent in 2019, up from its April call of 2.1 per cent, and by 1.9 per cent in 2020, compared with its previous prediction of 1.8 per cent. The economy's growth projection for this year remains at two per cent, the bank said.

Many economists anticipate several more hikes this year and in 2019.

TD senior economist Brian DePratto wrote in a note to clients Wednesday that the messaging is consistent with a central bank that's "committed to a rate hike cycle, but leaves sufficient room to adjust to evolving events."

National Bank of Canada experts wrote in a note that Poloz may choose to err on the side of caution when it comes to future hikes because of threats of auto tariffs, which they warned, if applied, would have "unambiguously devastating economic impacts," particularly in Ontario.

Leading up to the announcement, Poloz was widely expected to raise the interest rate following a run of encouraging economic numbers, including the Bank of Canada's own survey on business sentiment, still-solid job markets and growth in wages.

The bank, however, noted in its report that despite "healthy" labour market conditions, employment growth and average hours worked have slowed down compared to last year's surge. It also said underlying wage growth has been weaker than what would normally be expected in a tightened job market.

The country's inflation rate is expected to rise as high as 2.5 per cent — above the two per cent mid-point of the bank's target range — due to temporary factors such as higher gasoline prices. It's expected to settle back down to two per cent in the second half of 2019.

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press