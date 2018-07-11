Ontario reverting to old sex-ed curriculum

The decision also doesn't leave teachers much time to alter their plans for the fall semester, said Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

"Nobody wants to be unprepared, it's certainly not the best approach to classroom practice to make last-minute decisions or to have last-minute decisions foisted upon our members," he said.

"And so it doesn't feel like a thoughtful approach, it feels like a bit of a knee-jerk reaction."

Some parents, too, said they would have to make adjustments in light of the change.

Megan Houston, a mother of three — aged two, four and 21 — said it will affect how she talks to her younger children about sex, mental health and other subjects that were addressed in the newer curriculum.

"It makes me, as a parent, more vigilant," she said. "For my four-year-old, for example, we're talking about things like personal space."

The earlier curriculum, which was taught to her oldest daughter, glossed over some key issues, she said.

"While there were mechanics of things talked about, it was separating this idea of sex and feeling and emotion. Whereas with this new curriculum, it really ties in this idea of 'sex is not just something that your body does, it's something that will affect you emotionally,'" she said.

Others rejoiced at the news, saying parents and medical professionals should play a bigger role in creating the curriculum.

An organizer with the Thorncliffe Parents Association, a group that opposed the curriculum brought in by the Liberals, said the move was a victory for parents.

Khalid Mahmood, a father of five, said he was uncomfortable with grade school children learning about homosexuality, a topic that was covered in the updated curriculum.

Some observers raised concerns about how Wednesday's announcement would affect inclusion in schools.

"Our schools should be more understanding of all diversity, of all religions, of all sexual orientations and gender identity," said Susan Gapka, a Toronto-based transgender activist who has run for school trustee.

"To repeal this would take us back about 20 years before texting and smartphones," she said.

Lee Airton, a professor in the Faculty of Education at Queen's University, said teachers can still create an inclusive environment even with the older curriculum.

However, the change could affect how some teachers feel in the workplace, the professor said.

"I worry about new, young and precariously employed teachers who are gender and sexual minority people and whether they will experience a chilling affect in their teaching and whether they will feel less supported by their administration," they said.

—With files from Daniela Germano and Paola Loriggio

By Nicole Thompson and Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press