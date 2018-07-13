Bear climbs tree in residential area in Port Perry, Ont.

PORT PERRY, Ont. — Police east of Toronto are warning residents to say indoors after a bear was spotted in Port Perry, Ont.
Durham regional police posted a tweet at about 7:30 a.m. Friday saying a bear was "running loose" in the town about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto.
Police say they located the bear, which climbed a tree in a residential neighbourhood.
Authorities say they have it surrounded and are waiting for the Ministry of Natural Resources to arrive on scene.
There have been no reports of injuries.
By The Canadian Press
