Bear climbs tree in residential area in Port Perry

PORT PERRY, Ont. — Police say a bear that strayed into a community about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto has been captured.

Officers warned residents of Port Perry, Ont., to stay indoors Friday morning after the bear was spotted.

Durham regional police tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. that a bear was "running loose" in the town.

The bear was found in a tree in a residential neighbourhood, where it was eventually tranquilized without incident and taken away in a truck.