Repeal of sex ed puts kids' safety at risk, says Waterloo Region advocate

The modernized sex ed curriculum, which took three years to develop in challenging consultations, also dealt with vital information on consent, which educated youths about personal rights and how to stand up for themselves.

“We know there’s a huge misunderstanding of what consent is and what consent isn’t,” said Butcher, “and kids need that information, before they’re in situations where it’s an issue.”

While many teachers will do their own research and use accredited resources to ensure they provide students with correct answers to their questions, advocates worry some educators, especially new ones, won’t necessary take that initiative.

And with every year of school designated for a focus on a particular section of sex education, youths could be missing out on entire areas of sex education.

“We know that if we don’t give them the information, they’re going to find it out somewhere else, and it won’t necessarily be accurate, and it could actually be harmful if they’re going online,” said Butcher.

Skipping part of a student’s sexual education foundation could have detrimental impacts when they enter into relationships, said Butcher, especially if they don’t understand the basics of a healthy, safe relationship.

“Kids cannot wait, they need this information now.”

Waterloo Region District School Board trustee Courtney Waterfall publicly shared her disappointment in the government’s decision to pull the new sex ed program from schools.

“I personally feel that a lot of hasty decisions are being made that are going to significantly impact our children and the consequences are not being considered,” she said.

“The world has changed a lot over the past 20 years and we need to keep up. Reverting back to the old sex ed curriculum, which I personally feel wasn’t even sufficient back then, is going to be detrimental to our students.”

Waterfall has already heard from parents, and some students, who are incensed at the decision to revert to the old curriculum starting in September. Many are posting the new curriculum on social media so they can continue educating their own children, she noted.

The Cambridge trustee worries, however, that without equal access to modern sexual education topics, dangers will persist.

“It doesn’t matter how much we educate our own children on consent, internet safety, cyber bullying, etc., if the kid sitting next to them is not being taught what is appropriate. Everyone is affected by it.”

Meanwhile, Greg Weiler, president of the local chapter of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, says the government's decision to roll the sex education curriculum back 20 years will be "chaotic" and could result in unknowns for teachers, staff and students.

"There has never been a 'sex-ed' curriculum document. The document is Health and Physical Education," he said in an email to Metroland Media.

He said the curriculum, one for kindergarten to Grade 8 and another for Grades 9 to 12, cover three educational strands — active living, movement competency, and healthy living — and many of them are interrelated.

