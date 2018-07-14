Still a lot of work to do on the forest fires

The number of forest fires raging in northeastern Ontario is down, but officials say the battle isn't over yet.

There were 52 active fires in the region as of Saturday morning, compared to 70 on Monday, said Shayne McCool, fire information officer for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"Firefighters have made great progress over the past couple of days, but 21 of the ongoing fires are not yet under control," he said.

On Friday evening, officials issued an order restricting access to an area of Temagami, Ont., where there are public safety hazards due to the fires.

Within the area, no camping, day trips or other recreational activities are permitted. Road blocks have been set-up to notify the public of the closure.

Over the past week, residents of 20 homes in Temagami had to leave their houses due to the forest fires, but have since been able to return.

"The residents are cautious because the situation could change at any moment and they could be asked to leave again," Temagami Mayor Lorie Hunter said Friday.

Officials said the Obabika River and Finlayson Point provincial parks remained shuttered on Saturday.

And a risk of thunderstorms in northern Ontario over the weekend could spark more fires, according to Environment Canada.

"We are still expecting to find some lightning fires, but that number continues to drop," McCool said, noting that people should stay away from water bombers to ensure their safety.