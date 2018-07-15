No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, however, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 18 will be approximately $7 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, however, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 18 will be approximately $7 million.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, however, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 18 will be approximately $7 million.
By The Canadian Press