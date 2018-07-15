Pulling out the stops for a Vanier-Traynor crossing

Low-income earners populate four buildings along Traynor, holding 280 units and many homes in the surrounding Vanier neighbourhood.

Hundreds glance each way and quickly cross the LRT tracks along this south Kitchener trail every day, the residents say. A few dozen showed up Saturday to carry signs, play badminton and support their call for a safe, level pedestrian-cyclist crossing to finally become a reality.

For the better part of two years, these stumbling, unsanctioned crossings over rail and rocks have been the norm. At one point, during construction, as many as seven impromptu crossing stations had sprung up.

But Ion trains are supposed to start buzzing up and down the tracks at 70 km/h in December as the system goes online a year and a half late.

"Right now, I feel safe because a train is not coming," said 19-year-old Josiah Thompson, a Dubai-born supply chain management student at Conestoga College, who lives on Vanier Drive. "But if a train comes, I won't feel safe. None of these people will feel safe."

The five-foot chain link fence doesn't keep them cut off from Fairway's commercial mile. On one side, they scoot through a construction entrance to the tracks. On the other side, they duck through a hole in the pulled-back fence wire.

Two elderly ladies using walkers crossed carrying groceries a few minutes before the rally began. Thompson handed out Timbits another track-crosser had smuggled across the LRT line.

The regular Fairway-Traynor crossings which, for decades, residents made along this former hydro corridor went unnoticed when Ion tracks were planned. Officially, the crossings didn't register in the design process.

So a replacement crossing to the commercial strip was not drawn up.

"It wasn't in the original plans," John Gazolla, city councillor for the ward, told the gathering Saturday afternoon. "So the money is lacking."

The leadership is lacking too, suggested Sam Kamminga, a Vanier Drive resident who has appeared at regional council on behalf of residents.

"That's why we've been working on this for three years now," Kamminga said on Saturday. "With no solution."

At least no quick solution. Just a number of delay-inducing challenges that have kept this small add-on project — likely a few hundred-thousand dollars along the region's $868-million LRT line — from moving along.

The region and city own no potential crossing property on the Fairway side of the tracks. Land will have to be purchased, perhaps expropriated.

The region also had to wait for the consortium building the LRT line to turn the site back over to them. Otherwise, the builder could charge big money for changing orders on a construction contract.

As well, federal funding is being pursued to help pay for a crossing.

So here we are, in 2018, with no crossing built. Even a location — likely halfway between Wilson and Courtland, lining up with a crossing signal across Fairway at the Food Basics — can't be set until land is acquired.

The whole crossing issue is one Aleksandra Petrovic, of the Social Development Centre Waterloo Region, has been helping Vanier residents fight for since 2013. So far, they've been unsuccessful.

"The voices speaking for it weren't strong enough," Petrovic said.

Those voices lacked political volume or leverage, she figures. But finally, there may be traction on a Vanier-Traynor crossing.

According to Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, the chief administrators for the region and the city, Mike Murray and Dan Chapman, met earlier this to month to identify steps and set a timeline for the joint project.

Barring further complications, Vrbanovic said a crossing should be completed by the second quarter of 2019. Construction should begin early in the new year. But city and regional politicians will have to agree.

"Ultimately, it's going to require a vote of both councils," said Vrbanovic, after visiting the Traynor-Vanier rally on Saturday afternoon. "I can't imagine a scenario where either council wouldn't support this. This is an essential pedestrian-cycling link for a neighbourhood that highly relies on pedestrian and cycling links for their means to get around."

Earlier in the day, Gazzola suggested to rally-goers that they'd have about a year to wait for their crossing to materialize.

"I'm sure you're thinking that's too late," he said.

"We've been fortunate in a way that the trains haven't started running. We've had some borrowed time that we're not taking advantage of. We need to pull out the stops."

