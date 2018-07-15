Glory for Gloria at Calgary Stampede rodeo

"He's become a staple of my career in a short amount of time," said Champion of Virgil. "To be able win the Stampede twice now, my head's spinning."

Champion edged out Jake Vold of Airdrie, Alta., by just half a point to finish first. Vold still took home the second-place prize of $25,000 following his 92-point ride aboard Trail Dust.

Matt Reeves of Cross Plains, Texas, won his first steer wrestling title in Calgary by recording the top time of 4.7 seconds. Last year's champion, Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, La., stopped the clock in 6.7 seconds to finish second.

"That wasn't the best run I made all week," said Reeves, who was surprised his time held up. "I figured I was coming in second, for sure."

Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah finished first in the saddle bronc event by virtue of his impressive 93-point ride atop Stampede Warrior.

"He turned out of there and went to bucking," said Wright of Stampede Warrior. "He stayed a little closer to the chutes than he did earlier in the week. That horse is really strong. He can really jump and kick and crack. You've just got to stay back and keep your feet on (him) or you're going to get your head popped off."

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., wasn't able to win his third straight saddle bronc championship at the Stampede, but he still managed to finish second following his 90-point performance aboard Get Smart.

"It's awesome to be on the top of the list with any of the guys that have been here," Wright said.

Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas won the barrel racing championship in a time of 17.078 seconds to edge out Kelly Bruner of Millsap, Texas, by just .028 seconds for top spot.

"I really enjoyed the experience overall," said Kinsel of her first time competing at the Stampede.

She also commended her horse, Sister, for handling the pressure of racing on such a big stage.

"You can't ever tell when they're going to like an arena or not," Kinsel said. "I'm just glad she did. She liked it here. She handles the pressure and she's very tough and very strong, so handles all the runs very well, so that's a blessing."

By Laurence Heinen, The Canadian Press