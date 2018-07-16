U.S. challenges Canada's retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States says it's firing back at the Canadian government's recent retaliatory tariffs on American imports by launching a formal challenge with the World Trade Organization.

The federal Liberal government introduced reciprocal duties earlier this month on some U.S. imports after the Trump administration slapped Canada — and other American allies — with tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has called Washington's metal tariffs absurd and illegal because they've been applied on the premise that Canada represents a national security threat to the U.S. Ottawa's response has been $16.6-billion worth of countermeasures on imports of American steel, aluminum and consumer products.

The U.S. took a fresh step Monday in the trade fight by filing separate disputes at the WTO against Canada — as well as the European Union, China, Mexico and Turkey — over each jurisdiction's set of counter-tariffs on imports of American goods.

"The actions taken by the president are wholly legitimate and fully justified as a matter of U.S. law and international trade rules," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"Instead of working with us to address a common problem, some of our trading partners have elected to respond with retaliatory tariffs designed to punish American workers, farmers and companies."

Lighthizer added Monday that the countermeasures recently applied against the U.S. appear to breach WTO commitments.

"The United States will take all necessary actions to protect our interests, and we urge our trading partners to work constructively with us on the problems created by massive and persistent excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors," he said.

Last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. tariffs against Canada and other allies were designed to force them into action to address the world's overproduction and overcapacity of steel.

Freeland has insisted that Canada introduced stronger safeguards on steel well before the U.S. imposed the tariffs.