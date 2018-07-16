Opposition MPs push for asylum seekers study

OTTAWA — Opposition MPs are putting pressure on the Liberal government to agree to an urgent summer committee study of the simmering asylum seekers issue.

Members of the House of Commons immigration committee are meeting this afternoon to consider the proposal.

They are expected to vote shortly on whether to delve into the issue in the next few weeks.

According to new numbers released Friday, the RCMP intercepted 1,263 people at the border in June, which is down from 1,869 in May.