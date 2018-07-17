Multimillion-dollar expansion underway at Conestoga Cold Storage

KITCHENER — Construction is underway on a multimillion-dollar expansion as Conestoga Cold Storage continues to grow in Kitchener.

A new 43-metre (140-foot) automated storage highrise is taking shape at the company's Trillium Drive complex. When it's complete, it will be able to hold more than 10,000 pallets of frozen goods in 3.5 million cubic feet of refrigerated space. A second phase, planned for next year, will nearly double that storage capacity.

Prior to this expansion, the Kitchener location had 11.9 million cubic feet of storage capacity, with more than 46 million cubic feet in total companywide. Food storage makes up the majority of Conestoga's business.

It's the latest in a series of expansions at the Kitchener-based company, which was founded in 1974 by Larry Laurin. Now the third-largest provider of public cold storage warehousing in Canada, Conestoga Cold Storage remains family-owned and employs 350 people; about 100 are based in Kitchener. There are also locations in Mississauga, Calgary and Montreal.

With years of expansion in Mississauga behind them, "we're concentrating our efforts right now on our Kitchener location," said Gavin Sargeant, the company's vice-president. "We believe there's a strong market for business west of Toronto."

The new building — the tallest to date for Conestoga — is expected to be ready and set to its -18 C operating temperature by early November. Construction on the second phase is expected to be complete by next June, and there's still plenty of room for growth on the 7.8-hectare (19.3-acre) property.

The complexes build upon technology developed by Conestoga and introduced in its first automated highrise facility in Kitchener in 1979. The new towers house robotic cranes known as automatic storage and retrieval systems that travel vertically and horizontally within the facility to fetch and store pallets.

The building itself is built upon a huge concrete slab that's nearly a metre thick and interwoven with reinforcing steel. The storage racks sit on the slab and act as the structure for the building, which is covered in metal-clad insulated panels. Excess heat produced by the refrigeration system is directed under the structure and prevents frost from forming under the slab.

The racking structure is made in Elmira by Snyder Metal Fabricating, and assembled and fitted with sprinkler piping on site before it's lifted into place. Sargeant noted that Conestoga uses local trades throughout the construction process; those businesses have also been used in the Mississauga projects.

"It's nice to be able to utilize (those firms)," he said. "We're in a unique position here."