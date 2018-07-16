Bylaw changes aimed at harassing speech

LONDON, Ont. — A southwestern Ontario city has moved a step closer to reining in street preachers and others accused of verbally harassing passersby using megaphones.

A London, Ont., committee approved draft bylaw changes Monday that would amend the city's nuisance and sound bylaws to cover "amplified live speech."

The changes would allow witnesses to come forward with complaints under the nuisance bylaw and bylaw officers to issue tickets under the sound bylaw.

Mayor Matt Brown told a committee meeting in May that his office has received "dozens and dozens and dozens" of complaints of people being "verbally abused" on the street.