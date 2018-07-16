One dead in Brampton shooting

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A shooting in Brampton, Ont., on Monday evening has left one person dead.

Peel Region police said gunshots were fired just after 6 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

There was no immediate information about the victim.

Const. Iryna Yashynk said the investigation was in its early stages and police were not yet sharing any information about possible suspects.