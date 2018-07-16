Train derails in western Quebec; no injuries

SAINT-POLYCARPE, Que. — A freight train derailed Monday evening in Saint-Polycarpe, Que., just east of the Ontario border.

Provincial police say the derailment happened at about 7 p.m. ET.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not said what the train was carrying nor have they offered a reason for the derailment.

The town posted a message on its Facebook page saying town and railway authorities are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it will send an investigator to the scene on Tuesday.

By The Canadian Press