Fire at Toronto's Old City Hall damages court documents

TORONTO — Officials say court documents were damaged in a fire at a Toronto courthouse that may have been deliberately set.

Toronto fire district chief Stephan Powell says the fire broke out in the southeast corner of Old City Hall on Monday evening.

Officials say the fire was brought under control quickly, and Powell says the blaze may have been deliberately set.

Powell says the fire set off the building's sprinkler system, and the fire and water caused about $100,000 worth of damage.