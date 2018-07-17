Peel fatal shooting victim identified

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say two young men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Brampton, Ont., on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Mississauga, Ont., were arrested after turning themselves in to police.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Palwinder Singh of Brampton.
Investigators say they're still searching for two suspects.
They are appealing to witnesses or people with surveillance camera or dashcam video to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say two young men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Brampton, Ont., on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Mississauga, Ont., were arrested after turning themselves in to police.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Palwinder Singh of Brampton.
Investigators say they're still searching for two suspects.
They are appealing to witnesses or people with surveillance camera or dashcam video to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say two young men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in Brampton, Ont., on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police say an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Mississauga, Ont., were arrested after turning themselves in to police.
The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Palwinder Singh of Brampton.
Investigators say they're still searching for two suspects.
They are appealing to witnesses or people with surveillance camera or dashcam video to contact police.
By The Canadian Press