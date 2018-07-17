Kitchener Coun. Fernandes won’t seek re-election

Fernandes, 62, is a former educator and has served the south Kitchener ward since 2010. She said her aging parents and a firm belief in a two- or three-term limit for members of council helped guide her decision to leave local politics, though she conceded that the makeup and culture of the current council was the overarching factor.

It’s a decision that hasn’t come easy, Fernandes said, noting that she’ll miss relationships with city staff and that sitting on council was one of the greatest experiences of her life, second only to being a mother. She said her daughter’s recent wedding provided some time to sit down with family and weigh the pros and cons.

It’s no secret that Fernandes has had differences of opinion with a majority of her council colleagues. During the past term, she’s been on the losing end of decisions to financially bolster the tech sector and other interests focused in Kitchener’s downtown, often arguing that economic development spending should be more evenly spread across the entire community and that the city has already done enough to help the private interests of tech companies that should be able to survive on their own.

When council decisions are released the municipality, Fernandes said the recorded votes should also be made public, so people don’t think the decisions are unanimous.

She and other city councillors who wanted an opportunity to chair city standing committees were advised to build consensus, she noted.

“But building consensus does not always mean we have to agree on everything,” she said, “and when you disagree with other people, whether it’s a group of two or a group of five, you have to continue to be respectful and I have not seen some of that respect translate to council chambers or behind the scenes.”

Fernandes knows some around the horseshoe will be high-fiving and doing a happy dance, “but I’m going out on my terms,” she said.

While she is leaving politics, she still plans on being involved at the grassroots level.

“I feel that I’ve don’t some really good things in the community, and I want to continue community building from a community perspective.”