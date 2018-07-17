Region of Waterloo Public Health sees increase in reported Hepatitis A cases

Region of Waterloo Public Health has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases within the region.

There have been 19 cases reported to Public Health since May of this year. On average, about six cases are reported per year.

A common risk factor shared among those reported cases is the use of drugs (whether intravenous, inhalation or oral consumption drugs), including marijuana.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin), dark urine and pale stools.