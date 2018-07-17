Region of Waterloo Public Health sees increase in reported Hepatitis A cases

Region of Waterloo Public Health has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases within the region.
There have been 19 cases reported to Public Health since May of this year. On average, about six cases are reported per year.
A common risk factor shared among those reported cases is the use of drugs (whether intravenous, inhalation or oral consumption drugs), including marijuana.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin), dark urine and pale stools.
Public Health advises those who use drugs, including marijuana, to be immunized, to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the illness, and to seek medical attention if ill.
The Hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to protect against disease and is publicly funded for the following groups:
• People who use drugs
• Men who have sex with men
• Those with chronic liver conditions
Public Health is holding drop-in immunization clinics. No appointment is necessary. A health card is not required. Clinics will be available at both the Waterloo (99 Regina St. S. Waterloo) and Cambridge (150 Main St. Cambridge) offices at the following times:
* Tuesday, July 17, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Thursday, July 19, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Friday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Region of Waterloo Public Health has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases within the region.
There have been 19 cases reported to Public Health since May of this year. On average, about six cases are reported per year.
A common risk factor shared among those reported cases is the use of drugs (whether intravenous, inhalation or oral consumption drugs), including marijuana.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin), dark urine and pale stools.
Public Health advises those who use drugs, including marijuana, to be immunized, to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the illness, and to seek medical attention if ill.
The Hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to protect against disease and is publicly funded for the following groups:
• People who use drugs
• Men who have sex with men
• Those with chronic liver conditions
Public Health is holding drop-in immunization clinics. No appointment is necessary. A health card is not required. Clinics will be available at both the Waterloo (99 Regina St. S. Waterloo) and Cambridge (150 Main St. Cambridge) offices at the following times:
* Tuesday, July 17, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Thursday, July 19, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Friday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Region of Waterloo Public Health has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases within the region.
There have been 19 cases reported to Public Health since May of this year. On average, about six cases are reported per year.
A common risk factor shared among those reported cases is the use of drugs (whether intravenous, inhalation or oral consumption drugs), including marijuana.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver that can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin), dark urine and pale stools.
Public Health advises those who use drugs, including marijuana, to be immunized, to be aware of the signs and symptoms of the illness, and to seek medical attention if ill.
The Hepatitis A vaccine is the best way to protect against disease and is publicly funded for the following groups:
• People who use drugs
• Men who have sex with men
• Those with chronic liver conditions
Public Health is holding drop-in immunization clinics. No appointment is necessary. A health card is not required. Clinics will be available at both the Waterloo (99 Regina St. S. Waterloo) and Cambridge (150 Main St. Cambridge) offices at the following times:
* Tuesday, July 17, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Thursday, July 19, 1 to 6 p.m.
* Friday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.