Former BC premier to lead inquiry into govt spending

TORONTO — Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government has appointed a former British Columbia premier to lead an independent inquiry into the previous Liberal government's spending.

Premier Doug Ford says Gordon Campbell will head the Commission of Inquiry, which will issue a public report on its findings by Aug. 30.

Ford also announced that the province is taking bids from outside experts to conduct a line-by-line audit of government books.

He says the inquiry will provide answers on what went wrong with the province's finances, while the audit will shed light on how the government can fix those issues.