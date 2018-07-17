Toronto police suspend officer after alleged leak

Toronto police say they have suspended an officer for allegedly leaking information regarding a "potential risk" to public safety that was investigated last week.

The force has said uncorroborated information about a potential risk in the Greater Toronto Area led them to increase their presence in the downtown core on Thursday, but also said the public didn't need to avoid the area.

Police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says the officer who has been suspended with pay is accused of sharing information about last week's situation with a "private sector partner" of the Toronto police.

She says the professional standards unit is still investigating and that, as part of standard procedure, the officer's name will not be released unless investigators decide he should face a police tribunal.