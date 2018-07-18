Man charged after alleged 'clotheslining'

TORONTO — A 45-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a motorcyclist by stretching a wire in his path.

Toronto police say the incident took place in the downtown core early Friday, when the suspect allegedly found a pile of wire attached to a pole.

Police allege the man stretched the wire across the road near a busy downtown intersection, then tightened the wire as the motorcyclist approached.

They say the cyclist was "clotheslined" off his bike.