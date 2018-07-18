Police investigating Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE — Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged robbery attempt in Cambridge that resulted in the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, told police he was walking along Dundas Street North near Elgin Street North at about midnight on Tuesday when he was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him.

During the altercation the victim was shot in the foot and the two suspects fled the scene. The police couldn't say if the suspects made off with any of the victim's belongings. No description of the two suspects was available.

The incident is currently under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them, 519-570-9777 ext. 2232, or call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477.