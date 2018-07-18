Feds look to boost visits to historic sites

OTTAWA — Sunny ways? Not so much at Sir Wilfrid Laurier's historic home.

The small structure north of Montreal has seen a sharp decline in attendance, to 623 visitors in 2016 from about 2,600 in 2011.

The same story plays out at other historic sites at the centre of recently launched public consultations that, once completed, will produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures.

A spokeswoman for Parks Canada says the goal of the various consultations is to produce plans that build connections between Canadians and each historic site.