BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say they have found a five-year-old boy who went missing overnight.

Peel regional police say the child was found near a set of train tracks and taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Local paramedics say the boy has head injuries and is in stable but critical condition.

Const. Harinder Sohi says the boy's mother told police she last saw her son at home around 2 a.m. and woke up to find the front door open and the child gone.