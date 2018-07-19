Police use stun guns on unco-operative patient

DRYDEN, Ont. — Provincial police say officers used their stun guns on a man in a northern Ontario hospital so he could receive needed medical treatment.

Police say officers who pulled over a vehicle in Dryden on Wednesday afternoon believed a 33-year-old passenger from Saskatchewan was in medical distress.

They say paramedics took him to hospital for treatment, but he was unco-operative and tied to escape from the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

It's alleged the man became combative with officers at the scene and they used their conductive energy weapons to control him.