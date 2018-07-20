31-storey Charlie West condo tower breaks ground in downtown Kitchener

Soil has been turned for the new Charlie West condos at the corner of Charles and Gaukel streets in downtown Kitchener.

When finished, the building will be 31-storeys high and include about 300 residential units, as well as about 6,000 square feet of retail at the base of the Charles Street side.

It's one of the many highrise condominiums currently under development in Kitchener by the Zehr Group and Momentum Developments, collectively known as the Momentum Partnership.

Last spring, Coldwell Banker announced the sale of the half-acre redevelopment site at 24 Gaukel St., which included the Downtown Auto Centre and Kava Bean Bistro.