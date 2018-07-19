From faith worker to cabinet minister, Filomena Tassi is ready to be voice for seniors

With so much underway, where are the gaps?

There is more work to do on ensuring seniors have financial security, affordable housing, homecare and accessible services, Tassi said.

"Those are all areas where I think collaboration is really, really important because some of these involve provincial overlap and we want to ensure we collaborate with all levels of government and organizations who are working with seniors to make sure we get it right."

In short, Tassi hopes to be the "voice for seniors."

"Their contributions to our communities economically as well as socially and spiritually in all aspects has been absolutely fantastic, and our seniors have worked hard all their lives," she said.

"I think it's important that we ensure that, as they age, that they feel secure and they feel that the gifts that they have are appreciated and we encourage them to share those gifts."

Maureen Ellis, president of St. Joseph's Villa Foundation, said Tassi often drops into the Hamilton long-term care facility and asks tough questions about seniors' needs. Tassi's interest grew when her own mother began receiving rehabilitation care at the facility.

"She was digging into seniors issues long before this (cabinet) appointment so I'm very, very excited by her appointment," Ellis said, "I think if anybody can make a difference and make an impact and start to get the ball rolling it will be this lady."

While Tassi flew under the radar before joining cabinet, her entry into politics did not come without criticism. During the 2015 election she drew some controversy for suggesting that she's against abortion, but her opinion has changed.

"When I ran for this government I made it clear that I believe a woman has a right to decide what happens with her body. That's my position," she said.

And Tassi insists she didn't change her mind because she wanted to run for Team Trudeau.

"We have experiences in life and we grow, and through those experiences we make decisions and take positions."

By Janice Dickson, The Canadian Press