Homicide detectives investigating death in Toronto

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man died in the city's east end early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to a call at Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street at about 1 a.m.
They say they located the man and took him to the hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating.
Police say they're in the process of finding the man's family.
By The Canadian Press
