Six sent to hospital after crash in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash on a Mississauga, Ont., highway sent six people to hospital Sunday morning.
Provincial police say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle roll-over on the QEW.
Peel paramedics say they took two patients to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.
Four others had minor injuries and were taken to hospital.
By The Canadian Press
