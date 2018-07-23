Police looking for suspect after Saturday night stabbing in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in Waterloo on Saturday night.

A 26-year-old male was treated and released for a non-life threatening stab wound after the incident occurred on University Avenue East near Regina Street.

The unknown suspect has been described as a black male with a skinny build, standing at five-foot-eight. He was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.