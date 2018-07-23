Narine Sookram wants to be Kitchener's mayor

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic will have at least one challenger in this year's municipal election.

Narine Sookram, a social worker who ran as an independent candidate in the provincial election this past spring, registered his name as a mayoral candidate at city hall on Monday morning.

"For the past two decades, Narine has contributed to the development and advancement of the 'underprivileged' population here in the Region of Waterloo through his past role as an outreach co-ordinator while working at Opportunities Waterloo Region and his current role as a job developer at Lutherwood Employment Services," his online profile reads.

Sookram, 42, is also credited with initiating the award-winning Dreams Concert, the weekly Spice community radio show, and is the owner of Empower Employment, a small business he initiated to aid job seekers in attaining their best career fit.

A local community activist and longtime volunteer for more than 24 years, Sookram, a native of Guyana, South America, boasts 200 awards/recognitions.

He was named one of RBC's Top 25 Canadian Immigrants in 2013 and he made the Waterloo Region Record's Top 40 under 40 in 2010. Other listed honours include the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award, the Ontario Volunteer Service Award for 20 years of service, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Waterloo Award, the city's highest civic honour.

If elected in October, Sookram said he'll make himself available for the people and wants to ensure the city's budget reflects fairness.

"When we are approving money, we want to make sure it goes in the right hands to the right people," Sookram said.

"All the favouritism will have to stop and those types of things," he added. "I won't get into the specifics, but I see that, and those are the things that motivate me to step up and have a say in a really big way."

As an independent candidate in the provincial election, Sookram finished last out of six candidates with just 275 votes.