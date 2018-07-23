Man, 81, chases down alleged thief

OTTAWA — Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly robbing an elderly couple of their casino winnings, but losing it in a struggle after the 81-year-old victim chased him down.

Investigators say the couple went to an ATM at an Ottawa bank on Sunday afternoon to deposit their winnings.

They allege a man at an adjacent ATM asked them for assistance and grabbed their money envelope while they were distracted and fled.

Police say the 81-year-old man chased the suspect in his car and cornered him in a nearby alley, where he recovered the money after a brief struggle.